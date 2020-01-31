My condom bowl — a pink glass dish that evokes a lady lounging in a bathtub — was a birthday gift. It wasn’t…
SEX WEEK: Nervous About Buying a Sex Toy For You and Your Partner? These 7 Are Perfect For First-Timers
So, you and your partner have oh-so-casually chatted about using a sex toy together, and now, with Valentine’s Day…
Welcome back to What’s In Your Cart, where we ask noteworthy creators, athletes, and celebrities about their…
The Tenuto, MysteryVibe’s vibrator for men, doesn’t work quite the way you think it would at first glance. Your eye…
When some people think of Valentine’s Day, they think of the word “love.” I, on the other hand, think of the word…
Sex is many things but one very specific thing that sex is, is messy. And I say great, go on, get out there, get it…
When it comes to Valentine’s Day, parents seem to fall into one of two categories: those who make creative,…
Remember when the only sex toy you could correctly identify was a gummy, highlighter-neon colored dildo that could…
Forget Netflix and Chill. I have a theory: the best pre-snogging activity is a rousing game of Mario Kart.
It should go without saying — but is well worth saying anyway! — that the choice of lube is an entirely personal…
If you’ll allow me to speak in sweeping generalizations for a moment, guys don’t give a shit about Valentine’s Day.
One morning earlier this month, while I was out of town, I received the following text from one of my roommates:
Hey guys, it’s me, the Inventory’s Resident Cat Lady/Tyrone’s mom, here to talk about something besides my pets.…
At the risk of mixing cultural metaphors, Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl of men buying lingerie for their…
Welcome to SELF KERR, a new column in which noted Fixer of Problems, Jolie Kerr, will help you with your most vexing…
There are three universal truths: we have to pay taxes, Facebook will never die, and outdoor gear is perpetually…
It’s the end of January, which means two things: Many of you are about to break your Dry January fast and also, oh…
One of the many lovely things my now ex-girlfriend introduced me to was Baltic Amber candles.
When my mini Aussie, Rio, was a puppy, I let us fall into some bad habits. If it was just the two of us in the car,…
I’m an idiot. Everything I own is replaced every 6 months because I obsess over the latest and greatest gear.…
Advertisement