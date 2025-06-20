Looking for a new smartphone to ring in the new year with? There's a Total Wireless deal on the Motorola G Stylus 5G that you won't want to miss out on. Not only is it a great option if you're already planning to switch carriers or just need a new line without the usual upfront cost, but you get a new phone for free!

That's right. You can currently pick up the phone for zero dollars when you activate a new wireless phone plan, with unlimited 5G data costing as little as $25 per month if you have four lines. This means you get a new phone included with your service instead of paying hundreds of dollars out of pocket. And who wouldn't love that this day and age?

As for the device itself, the Motorola G Stylus 5G is built for people who want a phone that handles everyday life with ease. The screen is large enough to make watching videos or browsing the web comfortable, yet it still feels natural to hold. The built-in stylus is a particularly nice touch for anyone who likes to jot down quick notes, sign digital documents, or stay organized without having to type everything out on a small keyboard. It even works well for casual sketching or marking up screenshots when you need to explain something quickly.

You can expect smooth performance thanks to its 5G capabilities, so your apps and maps should run reliably when you are out and about. The battery is another strong point, generally lasting through a full day of heavy use so you aren't constantly searching for a power outlet during a busy weekend or a long workday. Combining this hardware with an affordable, contract-free plan makes the whole experience much more flexible than traditional carrier deals.

Just keep in mind that this specific offer is an online exclusive and is limited to two devices per account. You'll still have to cover the basic taxes and fees at checkout, and since the promotion ends on December 31 or whenever they run out of stock, it is a good idea to move quickly if you are interested. This is a fantastic holiday deal, so lock in yours while you can!