Logo
Beauty & Health

Dermaflash's Ultra Viral Skincare Tools Are 25% Off Right Now

Need a skincare refresh? Dermaflash has you covered with 25% off their best selling dermaplaning tools, pore extractors, serums and more.

ByRiley Blackwell
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Say goodbye to painful pore extractions by adding a new skincare device to your routine. The Dermapore+ dual-purpose device from Dermaflash is now 25% off with promo code NEWYEAR25. The Dermapore+ uses ultrasonic technology to clear blackheads with zero irritation. The stainless steel spatula has two sides, one for extracting loose dirt, oil, and unclogging pores, and another for infusing serums into the skin. Safe for all skin types, use this device 3-4 times a week for pores that look smaller, clearer, and healthier than ever.

Suggested Reading

Ontel’s Battery Daddy Is the Practical Tool Everyone Secretly Wants
Stimulate Hair Growth Without Drugs With the Growband Pro
Dermaflash's Ultra Viral Skincare Tools Are 25% Off Right Now

25% Off Sitewide | Dermaflash | Promo Code: NEWYEAR25

Related Content

This Dentist-Recommended Waterpik Flosser Just Dropped 20%
Gear Up For Spring Adventures With Up To $800 Off At HeyBike

The Dermapore+ comes in four available colors, Icy Pink, Icy Green, Charcoal, and White, to match your killer skincare routine setup. To use, just glide it through wet skin for easy application, flip it over for even easier absorption of moisturizer, and clean it for the next use with an alcohol wipe. The Dermapore+ is the secret weapon in the fight for cleaner, clearer skin. But the self care doesn't have to end there - score 25% off sitewide on Dermaflash's best selling tools, serums, gift sets and more for a limited time. We're taking it as a sign to upgrade our skincare game, but that's just us.

See Deal at Dermaflash

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!