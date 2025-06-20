CBDfx's Stress-Busting Gummies Are 20% Off With Our Special Code

Stress can be a killer — quite literally. And the wrong forms of stress relief can be extremely detrimental to your health. Healthy stress relief and sleep support products are more valued now than ever, and CBDfx has an extensive line of CBD and THC products that get you the calm and rest that you need while using organic and natural ingredients. Right now through Sept. 15 you can check them out for yourself and save 20% sitewide when you use the code TRYCBD20 at checkout.

CBDfx backs its quality CBD products with strict adherence to best practices, like using organic hemp and other natural ingredients, and third-party lab testing to ensure the highest quality. The result is CBD gummies specifically formulated to target stress like Full Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD gummies, which include a low microdose of THC, Magic Melon Sativa High Potency gummies, with a higher dose of THC, and Berry Buzz Sativa which comes in 5mg or 10mg THC strength. CBD Gummies With Mushrooms for Wellness combine broad-spectrum CBD with an adaptogenic and nootropic mushroom blend including lion's mane, chaga, reishi, and other mushrooms, adding a delicious cherry flavor.

CBDfx's rest-promoting gummies include CBD Melatonin Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin, which combine broad-spectrum CBD in a range of dosages with melatonin, passion flower, chamomile, and other restful ingredients, and Lemon Dream gummies which combine CBD and melatonin with delta-9 THC for maximum effectiveness.

Everything sitewide at CBDfx is 20% off now through Sept. 15 when you use the code TRYCBD20 at checkout. Get ahead of stress and get your sleep back on track with their great-tasting and effective gummies.