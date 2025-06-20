This summer, North America will be alive with international soccer excitement, with 16 cities across the continent hosting matches for fans to enjoy. From coast to coast, soccer lovers will be traveling to see their favorite teams in action. Whether you're planning to follow your team or catch a match in a new city, Skyscanner’s Soccer Flight Finder and Soccer Travel Hub make planning your trip easier and more affordable than ever.

Skyscanner’s Soccer Flight Finder is the perfect tool for securing the best deals on flights to any host city. With so many fans flocking to North America this summer, flights can get expensive, especially when you're hopping between cities to catch multiple matches. The Soccer Flight Finder helps you compare cheap flights based on your preferred team or destination and plan multi-city itineraries.

Whether you're following a team through different cities or just want to catch a few key matches, this tool streamlines the process so you can focus on enjoying the experience.

Once you've locked in your flights, Skyscanner’s Soccer Travel Hub helps turn your trip into an unforgettable adventure. The Hub offers local travel tips and city guides to help you navigate each host city with ease and guides for traveling between cities—including flight options, road trips, and quick drives—so you can maximize your time at each match.