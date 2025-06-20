Heading Out on Vacation This Spring Break? Target Has Some Great Luggage Deals

If you’ve got spring travel on the calendar or you’re just finally ready to refresh your travel gear, Target has a few awesome picks perfect for weekend getaways and more worth checking out right now. From a roomy Vera Bradley tote to a full luggage set and an easy to maneuver carry on, these items cover everything from airport days to road trips. We've handpicked some of our favorites to get you started.

This discounted tote is a great grab if you want something lightweight, durable, and cheerful for the season. It has plenty of room for your travel essentials, plus interior pockets that keep things organized instead of lost at the bottom of the bag. The nylon material makes it easy to wipe clean, and the print adds a fun pop of color that makes it stand out from the usual black travel bags. It works well as a personal item on flights or as an everyday commuter tote.

If you’re looking to replace older luggage or you just want a coordinated set for upcoming vacations, this ModernLuxe is a solid option. The hard shell design keeps everything protected inside, the built in TSA lock adds peace of mind, and the spinner wheels make navigating airport lines a whole lot easier. Getting all three sizes at once means you’re covered whether you’re packing for a long trip or just a quick overnight.

For travelers who prefer something lighter and more flexible, the Softside Carry On Suitcase in Burgundy by Embark is practical and easy to store. The soft fabric gives it a little more give when you’re squeezing in last minute items, and the expandable zipper adds even more space. The compact size works well for weekend trips and fits in most overhead bins without a problem. That way you can pack light and still take everything you need with you.