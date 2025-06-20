Stock Up for Spring Break: Target Has BOGO 50% Off on Womens' and Kids' Swimwear

Spring break is just around the corner, and Target’s latest set of deals makes it easier to refresh your beach fits without paying full price. Right now, Target is running a Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off promotion where you can get select womens' and kids' swimsuits at affordable prices. That way, you can stock up and be ready to head out and enjoy the water by the time warm weather rolls around.

If you’re planning beach days, poolside lounging, or sunny vacation plans, now’s a great time to update your swim wardrobe. Target’s Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off deal includes a range of women’s swimsuits and bathing suits in different styles, sizes, and colors. Whether you prefer one-pieces, bikinis, or coverups that match your vibe, this promo makes it easier to try a couple of looks without spending too much.

Spring means a season of growth and new activities, and kids seem to outgrow clothes faster than we can keep up. Target’s deal on kids’ suits means you can grab essentials like shorts, one pieces, and lightweight layers while getting strong value. The Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off structure makes it easier to get something they'll only wear a few times without paying an arm and a leg.