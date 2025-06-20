Logo
Home

Get Ready for Spring with Walmart’s Patio and Garden Event

Everything from fertilizer to bougie patio furniture is up for grabs.

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If you’re starting to think about warmer weather projects, the Walmart Patio and Garden Event should be right up your alley. Whether you're looking to spice up your backyard, get some yard work done, or interact with wildlife, there's plenty to find during this sale event that you'll want to grab while it's on sale.

Suggested Reading

Cut the Chaos of Cables as Anker’s 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charging Stand Drops $70
Plan Your Glamping Trip With a BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 Portable Power Station for Almost 50% off to Bring With You All the Power You Need
Eliminate Spotty Internet With TP Link's Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System, Now Up to 35% off

Walmart Patio and Garden Event | Walmart

Related Content

Prepare for Your Outdoor Adventures With This Rugged Etenwolf Vortex S6 Tire Inflator for 25% off
Fill Up Your Cart Now: Target Circle Deal Days Has Up to 40% Off Apple, Sony, Ninja and More

If you're ready to dive in and do some shopping, we've hand-picked a few items that can help get you started.

Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger and Leaf Blower | $108.99 | Walmart

This combo unit covers two of the most common outdoor jobs without requiring gas, cords, or a huge amount of storage space. Because who wants to deal with all of that? The trimmer helps tidy up edges and overgrown spots, while the blower makes it easy to clear driveways, patios, and walkways after mowing or pruning.

WestinTrends Malibu Folding Adirondack Deck Chair | $79.99 | Walmart

Adirondack chairs are popular for a reason. They’re comfortable, classic, and work well on decks, patios, porches, or around a fire pit. This one also folds, which makes storage easier when the season changes or if you want to move it around.

Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder | $105.99 | Walmart

This smart bird feeder has a built-in camera, solar panel, and AI bird identification. For anyone who likes birdwatching, gardening, or just wants something a little different for the yard, it can make hanging out in the yard a little more fun as well as educational, especially if you're a birdwatcher.

If you're ready to pick up some outdoor goodies at a discount, be sure to head over to Walmart to grab these items and more while they last.

Buy at Walmart


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!