Get Ready for Spring with Walmart’s Patio and Garden Event

If you’re starting to think about warmer weather projects, the Walmart Patio and Garden Event should be right up your alley. Whether you're looking to spice up your backyard, get some yard work done, or interact with wildlife, there's plenty to find during this sale event that you'll want to grab while it's on sale.

If you're ready to dive in and do some shopping, we've hand-picked a few items that can help get you started.

This combo unit covers two of the most common outdoor jobs without requiring gas, cords, or a huge amount of storage space. Because who wants to deal with all of that? The trimmer helps tidy up edges and overgrown spots, while the blower makes it easy to clear driveways, patios, and walkways after mowing or pruning.

Adirondack chairs are popular for a reason. They’re comfortable, classic, and work well on decks, patios, porches, or around a fire pit. This one also folds, which makes storage easier when the season changes or if you want to move it around.

This smart bird feeder has a built-in camera, solar panel, and AI bird identification. For anyone who likes birdwatching, gardening, or just wants something a little different for the yard, it can make hanging out in the yard a little more fun as well as educational, especially if you're a birdwatcher.

If you're ready to pick up some outdoor goodies at a discount, be sure to head over to Walmart to grab these items and more while they last.