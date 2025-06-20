Best Buy Just Slashed $100 Off the Newest iPad Mini

If you’ve been holding out for a sign to finally upgrade your tablet, this is it. Best Buy is currently running their Tech Fest sale, and they’ve knocked the price of the brand-new iPad Mini (the one with the A17 Pro chip) down to $399. That’s $100 off the usual price, which is honestly kind of a big deal considering this model only came out a few months ago. Usually, we have to wait a year or more to see a discount this deep on a "current" Apple product, so seeing it hit the sub-$400 mark already is a total win.

The thing we love most about the Mini is that it doesn’t try to be a laptop replacement. It’s just the perfect "in-between" device. It’s small enough to toss in a jacket pocket or a small bag, but because it has that A17 Pro chip inside, it’s actually a little powerhouse. This is the first Mini built specifically to handle "Apple Intelligence," so you're getting all those new AI features, like the smarter Siri and the helpful writing tools, without having to lug around a giant 13-inch Pro model. Plus, they finally started the base model at 128GB of storage, so you actually have room for your photos and games for once.

Using one of these just feels... easy. Whether you’re curling up on the couch to read a book, using it as a digital planner with the Apple Pencil, or just playing some games, it never feels like it’s struggling to keep up. The 8.3-inch screen is gorgeous, and since it’s so light, your wrists won't ache after ten minutes of holding it. It’s basically the ultimate "everything" device for people who hate bulky tech.

If you’re interested, we'd definitely jump on this sooner rather than later. These Tech Fest deals at Best Buy tend to flicker in and out of stock pretty quickly once the word gets out. You can grab the Space Gray model here for $399, but it's worth clicking through to see if the other colors like Purple or Blue are still on sale, too.