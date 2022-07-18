Do you need a new TV? Maybe the answer’s a resounding yes, maybe it’s an unconvincing no, but either way, this LG Oled 55" Smart TV is on sale today with 41% off at $997, so it could be you’re buying a new TV either way. Aside from being 55" in size, this OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for truly stunning images, incredibly depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and even has integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. That means you can give it orders if you want to try and start a robot uprising. Plus, it even grants access to all of your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Vudu, and Netflix



I never thought I’d be the person who travels a lot, but here we are! From experience, these compression packing cubes are a lifesaver for fitting multiple outfit changes, folded neatly, into a small carry-on suitcase. The compression zipper does a heck of a good job pushing it all down into a neat square, reducing the depth of the cube from 4" to 1". Bulky sweaters and jeans compress beautifully, leaving room for all the frivolous vacation purchases you’ll inevitably make. Because these cubes are made of a shockingly durable fabric, the zipper won’t snag on itself and add time to your vacation packing, ruining your freakin’ day. The 3-piece gray set is on sale, with 2 big cubes and a smaller one. Buy them before I buy 3 more sets for myself.

PC gaming is something that starts off expensive and only really gets pricier from there. The rig itself is one thing, but if you want to max out your potential, you need good peripherals. This Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse happens to be one of the best on the market, and today it’s 46% off at only $38. This beautiful gaming mouse has a 20k DPI optical sensor that auto-calibrates to mouse mats to reduce cursor drift, is three times faster than most mechanical switches, and has RGB lights capable of 16.8 million colors, eight programmable buttons to suit whatever game you’re playing, and feels wireless thanks to the drag-free cord. It’s one of the best gaming mice for a reason, so make sure you get on this quickly while it’s on sale.

So many Oakleys on sale! Originally a sports brand, Oakley makes ultra-durable sunglasses, and if you’re looking for them, goggles and visors. There are, in fact, some goggles included in this SuperShop sale—which ranges from 32%-65% off, and an additional $15 off with a promo code. If snowboarding in July isn’t your thing (we get it), there are a lot of classic and funky sunglasses on sale too. Aside from the classics, these orange-red frames are pretty slick, and the “root beer” colorway is retro chic. Look over your sunglasses to peep a dog across the beach. Woah. He can surf?!



If you’re still watching movies on your dirty old laptop: who hurt you? The Apple TV 4K is $70 off for Prime Day, and will upgrade every movie, TV show, and vine compilation on Youtube you’ll ever watch again. There was a time when Apple’s “ultimate smart home hub” was a bit of a joke–an afterthought up against sleek laptops and increasingly enormous phones. That’s not the case anymore: The Apple TV 4K is, for my money, the best media streaming device in the world. The apps are intuitive, the playback is crystal clear, and the newly redesigned remote finally works like it’s supposed to: as a TV remote.

A lot of us have taken to weight lifting at home, and while it’s fun and all, you likely need a few bits of equipment to complete your home gym. One of the last things many people will get is a power rack, but good news, this HulkFit Multi-Function Adjustable Power Rack is 14% off at $254, so now’s a great time to get one. This mighty power rack has a 1,000-pound capacity, multiple grips for pull-ups of different kinds, is made from 11 gauge steel for durability, has a great base for stability, and even has two spotter arms so you can really push yourself. It’s a great way to take your home gym to the next level, and level yourself up in the process too.



Summer is officially here which means it’s time to put together that summer playlist and lay back soaking up the sun while listening to your favorite music. I’ve recently been on an Everything Everything kick since they released Raw Data Feel earlier this year. I’m also due for a new Bluetooth speaker since I accidentally left mine in an AirBNB with the owner no longer responding to my messages about it. Thankfully, Crutchfield has a bunch of JBL Bluetooth speakers discounted for as much as $80 off.

You might not think about your old WiFi router, but it’s almost definitely time for an upgrade. It’s an easy thing to neglect because if it works, then it doesn’t matter really. However, an upgrade can make it far easier to get better speeds, have more devices connected at once, and even just improve your general streaming. This TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 Router is not only on sale with 10% off at $270, but is capable of 4804 Mbps 5 GHz connections, covers a far larger range thanks to the eight high-gain antennas, uses WPA3 for improved encryption and security, and can actually be upgraded further with certain routers to create a mesh network for even better coverage. Realistically though, this single router will revolutionize your home WiFi, so don’t worry about that too much.



You can grab a $99 Nintendo gift card for $80 today at Eneba with the code 99NIN77. We all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing such sensitive information.



I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $80" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Eneba, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code 100Xbox at checkout to get it for $80. A few fun things to note here: you can just keep buying them. That means that you can get $100 off $500 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.



Though Prime Day may be over, some deals are still kicking. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is on sale in a few different sizes and colors. The Watch4 is health-focused, with wellness management like fitness tracking and ECG monitoring. The Classic has a classic watch design, like you’d see on a not-smart watch, and the standard Galaxy Watch4 has the slick design we’ve come to associate with a smartwatch. Obviously compatible with your Android Smartphone, take those calls and run that mile with the Galaxy Watch4 on your wrist. At the same time? Well, that’s maybe not the smartest.



Apple AirPods Pro



If you own an iPhone but you don’t already own a set of Apple AirPods Pro, then good news, you can grab them now with 32% off thanks to Amazon Post Prime Day Sales. They have active noise cancellation to block out everything you don’t want to listen to, have a transparency mode to allow other noises to reach you when you need to keep an ear out for the door or something, and even include adaptive EQ to make sure you get the most out of whatever you’re listening to. With this price that won’t last long, might as well treat yourself.

For the time being, Amazon has discounted its signature Smart TV series. That’s right, you can get a Fire TV Omni Series for as much as 46% off from its standard price. The Omni Series are all produced 4K UHD picture quality and are equipped with the same interface you may be used to on a Fire TV Stick. That means they are also Alexa enabled so no need to type in your favorite movies and shows. Just hold the remote button and ask Alexa to pull up The Boys so you and the whole family can watch Anthony Starr cham you into feeling scared and gross.

The Asus Chromebook CX1 is the perfect tool to bring along with you anywhere. Just in case you need to quickly access important information. Whether it’s for school or for work, this machine packs a punch in a small package. With an 11.6 HD NanoEdge display. You’re able to enjoy your favorite videos in high quality. With an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, rip through the tasks at hand. Assisted with 32 GB of eMMC memory and 4 GB of ram to help along the way. The spill-resistant keyboard is a great addition to this very durable Chromebook. Just in case you are enjoying your show a little too much and forget to pay attention to your beverage. Along with being a military-grade standard MIL-STD 810H US (super tough cookie). 12 hours of battery life is always a plus when you are on the run. Save $95 today on your new personal assistant.

Your beauty sleep is extremely important to keep you feeling alive and well throughout the day. Don’t jeopardize it with an unexpected spill or a too-hard mattress. The Martha Stewart mattress pad guarantees the safety of your relaxation station from spills and stains—and it adds another cozy pad to the top for even more comfort. Martha Stewart has garnered a good rep for good reason—believe me, she knows all about comfort. Every size is marked down to $20 today, so grab a mattress pad and let Martha show you the way of coziness.

Exhausted after Prime Day? Me too, buddy. Leesa still has deals rolling, like 40% off this 11" queen size mattress. Four layers of premium foam supported by over a thousand springs swaddle you in a cool embrace for the best sleep of your freakin’ life. If you snooze next to a restless sleeper, minimum motion transfer allows you to sleep peacefully. But if you are the restless sleeper, the construction of the mattress is meant to move with you, to keep your supported when you’re tossing and turning. A few other mattress sizes are discounted, but we’re impressed with that sweet 40% off.

Having a reliable laptop is essential. It’s time to upgrade or buy one for your kids without spending an arm and a leg. The HP EliteBook 840G4 + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license for windows is the best combo in the game for this price. Your new laptop comes equipped with an i5-7200 processor to multitask and plow through your tasks. 256GB of storage to keep all of your essential files on board with a 14" touchscreen that keeps you tapping away with ease. The second an unforgettable part of this bundle is the 2021 Microsoft Office Professional lifetime license. Have access to Microsoft Office Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. This is a great starter kit for many and does not disappoint. Pick up this bundle now and save $419.

Flying is such a fascinating act. Whether it’s birds or planes, You have always wanted to be in control of something flying. Once drones became mainstream, the world was hooked! You find many different types of drones on the market, but they do not add up to this one, especially at this price point. This quadcopter comes equipped with a 4k HD camera to capture the best shots. There is also an altitude hold mode that stabilizes the drones flight in case it gets a little out of control. This also assists you in capturing the clearest real-time images. Another feature that really makes your flight easy is the one-key automatic return button. When you are flying a drone, sometimes they get away from you. Save $70 today and capture those exclusive images you have never been able to obtain. Hurry, this deal ends tomorrow.

It’s time to take control of your environment. Headphones are one of the best ways to do that. With these earbuds, it’s an easy task. The Edifier True Wireless Earbuds drowns out all of the surrounding noise so you can focus on your favorite musical masterpieces. With immersive sound via targeted active noise canceling, have the option to control exactly how much outside noise you hear. Sometimes the natural sounds around us complement what we are listening to. These have an IP54 rating (dust and waterproof) to keep you jamming during sand and rainstorms. You have complete control via the Edifier APP on phone. A couple of taps can adjust ambient sounds with many more options. Save 60% now.

If there’s one thing that Cornbread Hemp and a girl wearing a tiara at a bar have in common, it’s this: Birthday Month is a thing. July is America’s birthday month, which is why Cornbread Hemp is offering a deal from now through Sunday, July 31. You can take 30% off your entire order and get free shipping on orders over $75 when you use promo code USA at checkout. That discount applies to Cornbread’s CBD-THC gummies, their signature whole flower organic oil (which I’ve written about here), and even their products for pets. If that weren’t enough options, know that they also sell capsules and creams and gift cards. So go ahead and treat yourself to some proudly American made chill all month long.

