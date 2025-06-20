Get $60 Off and Free Kirby Collectibles With This Limited-Time TokyoTreat Subscription Deal

If you’ve ever wanted to sample Japan’s best snacks without booking a flight or hunting down expensive imports, now’s your chance. TokyoTreat, a monthly subscription box packed with full-sized Japanese treats, is running a limited-time offer that includes free Kirby collectibles and serious savings, but only through August 15.

Each TokyoTreat box is a deep dive into Japanese snack culture. You’ll find unique KitKat flavors you can’t get anywhere else, salty chips, chewy Hi-Chews, chocolate-covered biscuits, bottles of seasonal Fanta, soft bread-like melonpan, crispy cookies, noodles, and more. The experience is meant to bring a bit of Japan to your door each month, and it has tons of colorful packaging and other fun extras too.

What makes this deal extra sweet is the exclusive Kirby merch TokyoTreat is bundling with new subscriptions. If you commit to a full year, you’ll receive $60 off your plan and a limited-edition Kirby Kanagawa set that includes a an adorable Kanagawa wave bowl and tea cup set worth around $50. A six-month subscription knocks $24 off the price and comes with a collectible Kirby Yunomi tea cup. Even the three-month plan throws in a $6 discount and a cute Kirby candy tin that doubles as a keepsake once the treats are gone.

All three plans feature the same jam-packed snack box each month. That includes a rotating lineup of sweets, drinks, noodles, cookies, and savory bites, a ton of which follow seasonal or regional trends in Japan.

This promotion runs through August 15, and the Kirby merchandise is only available while supplies last. If you’ve been thinking about signing up, now’s the time to do it.