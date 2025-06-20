Black Friday Has Come Early at Macy's, With Deals Up to 70% Off

The annual Black Friday blowout at Macy's has arrived early this year, and deals up to 70% off are live now.

Big retailers tend to treat Black Friday like a chess match, waiting for someone to make the early move and then pouncing on it. One of the big traditional players has just pounced — Macy's has dropped its Black Friday early access deals, with savings of up to 70% off across their site on clothes and accessories for men, women, and kids, jewelry, electronics, home goods, and more. Your holiday shopping is getting a serious early boost, as there are over 500 deals live right now at Macy's.

It's worth setting aside a few hours to give the Macy's site the full browse so you're not missing out on any of the early access Black Friday deals, but we've skimmed it for some highlights for you, starting with the social-media superstar Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer at 36% off. That's a price drop from $550 to $350 while supplies last.

We also found several terrific jewelry deals, starting with these Diamond Circle Leverback Drop Earrings with 0.25 ct total weight in sterling silver for just $99. These earrings which were created for Macy's sell for $250, but the early-access Black Friday deal takes that down by 60%. And we've discovered that UGGs aren't just for your feet — this UGGfluff throw is a total steal at just $40. It's an ample 50-by-70 inches and comes in six great colors.