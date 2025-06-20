Shopping for the holidays can be overwhelming. We're here to minimize the stress that comes from picking out the right gift for your friends, family, and loved ones. Each of the writers here at The Inventory has curated their top choices for the best gifts to give or receive for 2025.

Baggu Packing Cubes Travelling is one of the greatest joys in my life, but packing is my greatest enemy. Packing cubes I’ve “borrowed” from my partner over the years have been a lifesaver, but it’s time to get some for myself. These ones from Baggu are the perfect size, and the patterns are absolutely adorable. – Emily Knepp

Allbirds Mary Janes I know I’ve spent too much time in the city this year if I’m ditching my sneakers for a more refined look. These Mary Janes from Allbirds are praised for their comfort, and I’m excited to take them out on the town in the new year. – Emily Knepp

CeraVe Moisturizers CeraVe’s AM and PM moisturizers have been on my list every year, and that’s not about to change. These moisturizers are gentle but effective, and last me almost the entire year — even with daily use. – Emily Knepp

Nex Playground We grew up with Kinect and the EyeToy. Kids now have this—the Nex Playground. This small gaming console with a camera can sit right on your media center while you and the whole family use your entire body as the controllers. Get up from the couch and play fan favorites like Fruit Ninja. Up to four players can play at once. – Joe Tilleli

See at Amazon Kind Oasis THC + CBD Syrup You have plenty of choices these days when deciding on consuming THC and CBD. There are gummies, seltzers, and of course your good ol' fashion flower, but the best might just be this simple syrup. Effects are rapid, and you have complete control over the dosage. Containing a total of 420mg, it's an excellent bang for your buck. Plus, it's odorless and tastless so you can add it to your favorite drink or snack. Have fun this holiday by spiking the eggnog with more rum—just make sure to let everyone know what you've done ahead of time. – Joe Tilleli

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine If you're shopping for Joe Tilleli this holiday season, the best gift you can give would be the Breville Barista Express espresso machine... Please? Pretty please? Well, it was worth a shot. If there's a coffee lover in your life and you're willing to go over the moon for them, espresso machines don't get much better than this one. An auto-grinder with 16 precise grind settings plus a powerful steam wand capable of turning milk into silky smooth microfoam, ready to pour. – Joe Tilleli

Buddha Board Sometimes, art therapy is the answer to stressful days. Or you just want somewhere you can doodle and have some fun without making a mess. The Buddha Board is the answer to all of these things. It lets you paint with watet for a mess-free art experience, all inspired by Zen mindfulness. Draw or write to your heart's content, and then get rid of it with water. It's a great way to entertain yourself or the kids and it's affordable at that. – Brittany Vincent

Boulangerie Soufflé Vanille Beauty Gift Set This 3-piece set comes with one of the most sumptuous vanilla scents of all time: a lip gelee, perfume mist, and a body oil with the same decadent, delicious scent all housed in a gingham case. It's everything you need to take along with you on a night out or to smell absolutely fantastic from head to toe. – Brittany Vincent

Pinball Machine DIY Building Kit This is a fantastic project for anyone young or old, as it lets you create a 3D puzzle that's actually a fully-functioning pinball machine. It's easy to put together but still a challenge that you'll enjoy building from scratch. Plus, the entire family can join in and enjoy themselves while creating an arcade favorite that actually works. – Brittany Vincent

GTPLAYER Gaming Chair It's a little scary how a $130 gaming chair can be so much more comfortable than one of those $500+ ergonomic office chairs, but that's the case with this GTPLAYER Gaming Chair. The seat is plush, the frame is sturdy and doesn't creak or make you feel like you're going to fall over if you lean back like many inexpensive gaming chairs, and the foot rest should be standard issue with any sort of gaming chair. (Or office chair, for that matter.) – Mike Fazioli

Horrible Therapist Cards Against Humanity set the standard for adult party games for people with a sick sense of humor, and Horrible Therapist is a worthy member of the club. Like CAH, it's dead simple to learn, and has a large number of cards to avoid repeats. Best feature — unlike Cards Against Humanity, the Horrible Therapist cards have pictures. Sick, twisted, awesome cards. – Mike Fazioli