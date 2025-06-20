In the last decade, Amazon has granted us with a new holiday that we get to celebrate multiple times of year. This is of course Prime Day. Sometimes it goes by the name Prime Big Deals Day, and most of the time it lasts for multiple days, but its purpose for celebration and cheer is clear. It exists to sell stuff to us. Amazon strategically places them during gaps in the year between holidays traditionally used for sales, like Presidents Day and Labor Day, and whatnot. This results in Prime Day and its brother and sister pseudo-Prime Days becoming some of the best times to save throughout the year.

When is spring Prime Day? While there are no confirmed dates, historically, Amazon has kicked off its big sales at the end of March. So if the company follows suit, we should expect the next big savings event from Amazon to happen in the next few weeks.

Though even after we hear the official dates, it's not unusual to see some products drop in price ahead of the event with early deals.

Deals to Shop Now Amazon’s big spring Prime Day Sale isn’t officially live just yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to start saving. Plenty of early deals are already popping up across tech, home, and everyday essentials, making it a great time to grab something you’ve had your eye on before the main sale rush begins. From useful travel gadgets and premium headphones to smart home gear and kitchen upgrades, these picks let you score solid savings right now—no waiting required.

AirFly Pro 2 The AirFly Pro 2 lets you turn any standard 3.5mm headphone jack—like the ones on airplane screens, gym equipment, or TVs—into a Bluetooth connection for your wireless headphones. It even supports pairing two sets of headphones at once, so you can share audio with a friend while watching or listening together. With Bluetooth 5.3, low-latency audio, and over 25 hours of battery life, it’s a super handy travel gadget for staying wire-free anywhere.

Apple Watch Series 11 The Apple Watch Series 11 is a sleek smartwatch designed to help you stay on top of your health, fitness, and daily routines. It features tools like sleep tracking, fitness monitoring, and an always-on display so you can quickly check your stats at a glance. With water resistance and seamless iPhone integration, it’s built to keep up whether you’re working out, tracking your health, or just staying connected throughout the day.

Samsung 49" Odyssey G93SC Curved Monitor This massive 49-inch curved gaming monitor from Samsung delivers an ultra-immersive experience with a QD-OLED display and a super-wide DQHD resolution. With a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate and a near-instant 0.03ms response time, it’s built for smooth, responsive gameplay. Features like G-Sync compatibility, FreeSync Premium Pro, and an adjustable stand make it a powerful setup upgrade for gamers and multitaskers alike.

Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow This pillow is designed so you can customize the firmness and height to fit exactly how you like to sleep. It’s filled with cross-cut memory foam that you can add or remove, making it great for side, back, or stomach sleepers. The breathable cover and certified foam materials are made for comfort and support throughout the night.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is a powerful portable power station built for everything from camping trips to emergency home backup. It features a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery and delivers up to 2,000W of power (3,000W peak) to run multiple devices at once. It can recharge incredibly fast—reaching a full charge in about 49 minutes—and can even pair with optional solar panels for off-grid power.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones combine premium sound with advanced noise cancellation for a more immersive listening experience. They feature spatial audio for a more lifelike soundstage and offer up to 24 hours of battery life for all-day listening. The over-ear design is built for comfort while built-in microphones make them great for calls and voice assistants too.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill is a versatile kitchen appliance that lets you grill, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate all in one machine. It includes a smart thermometer that helps you cook meats to the perfect doneness without the guesswork. With its large capacity and powerful heating system, it’s designed to deliver outdoor-style grilling results right on your countertop.