The Solawave Red Light Mask Is On My Valentine's List and It's Under $250 Today

We've been eyeing the Solawave Red Light Therapy Mask for a while, and this 36% discount might make us take the leap.

ByThe Inventory Staff
If glowing, healthier-looking skin is on someone’s wish list (or yours), the Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Light Therapy Face Mask 2.0 feels like a gift that really shows you put thought into it. This at-home LED mask uses light therapy to help soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles while supporting smoother, more radiant skin. It’s the kind of product that turns a regular evening on the couch into a feel-good ritual—just put it on, relax for a few minutes, and let the tech do its thing.

Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro Light Therapy Face Mask | $250 | Walmart

What makes this an even better buy right now is the current discount. Light therapy masks are usually a splurge, so snagging one at a reduced price feels like a win - especially if you’ve been eyeing an upgrade to your skincare routine or hunting for a standout gift. Instead of another candle or bath set, this is a present that keeps paying off over time, with results people can actually see.

As a gift, it’s thoughtful, modern, and a little luxurious without being over-the-top. It’s perfect for anyone who loves skincare, self-care nights, or practical gifts that still feel indulgent. Whether it’s for Valentine's Day, a birthday, or “just because,” this is one of those items that makes people say, “that's just what I wanted!”

