The Solawave Wand Is Under $100 This Week

If you’ve been eyeing a way to bring a spa-like glow into your everyday skincare routine without booking an appointment, this sleek red light wand might just become your new best friend. The Solawave wand is a compact, handheld device that harnesses four cutting-edge technologies —including red light therapy, galvanic current, therapeutic warmth, and a gentle facial massage — to help smooth fine lines, boost radiance, and refresh tired or dull skin. Designed for just 12-minute sessions a few times a week, it’s perfect whether you’re short on time or just want a little daily self-care ritual that feels luxurious and effective.

What makes this device feel especially exciting right now is the current 40% discount at Walmart, meaning you can snag a professional-style skincare tool without paying full price. Normally a premium-priced beauty tech gadget, this deal brings it within reach for more skincare lovers who want visible results without the hefty cost. It’s a great chance to try something you might have been curious about, whether you’re treating yourself or giving it as a thoughtful gift.

Beyond the tech and savings, what customers often talk about most is how the wand makes their skin feel: refreshed, smoother, and more radiant after consistent use. It’s one thing to read about red light or microcurrent technology, but it’s another to notice a little extra spring in your skin’s texture or a slightly more lifted feel around your eyes and cheeks. If you’ve been hesitant to dip your toes into at-home beauty tech, this discount might be the perfect nudge to give it a shot and see what it can do for your glow.