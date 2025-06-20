Logo
Kinja Deals

The Solawave Wand Is Under $100 This Week

If you've been looking to hop on the red light therapy train, now's the perfect time.

ByThe Inventory Staff
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

If you’ve been eyeing a way to bring a spa-like glow into your everyday skincare routine without booking an appointment, this sleek red light wand might just become your new best friend. The Solawave wand is a compact, handheld device that harnesses four cutting-edge technologies —including red light therapy, galvanic current, therapeutic warmth, and a gentle facial massage — to help smooth fine lines, boost radiance, and refresh tired or dull skin. Designed for just 12-minute sessions a few times a week, it’s perfect whether you’re short on time or just want a little daily self-care ritual that feels luxurious and effective.

Suggested Reading

This Walmart x StockX Collab Has Labubus For as Low as $45
High-Quality Eyeglasses at Great Prices Is Zenni's Mission
Block Out The World With Bose QuietComfort Headphones for Under $230

Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Skincare Wand | $90 | Walmart

Related Content

Simplify Your Skincare Routine With 56% Off TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Get Ahead of Spring Allergies With 64% Off a BlueAir Air Purifier

What makes this device feel especially exciting right now is the current 40% discount at Walmart, meaning you can snag a professional-style skincare tool without paying full price. Normally a premium-priced beauty tech gadget, this deal brings it within reach for more skincare lovers who want visible results without the hefty cost. It’s a great chance to try something you might have been curious about, whether you’re treating yourself or giving it as a thoughtful gift.

Beyond the tech and savings, what customers often talk about most is how the wand makes their skin feel: refreshed, smoother, and more radiant after consistent use. It’s one thing to read about red light or microcurrent technology, but it’s another to notice a little extra spring in your skin’s texture or a slightly more lifted feel around your eyes and cheeks. If you’ve been hesitant to dip your toes into at-home beauty tech, this discount might be the perfect nudge to give it a shot and see what it can do for your glow.

See Deals at Walmart


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!