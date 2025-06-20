The Walmart Beauty Event is Perfect for Prepping Your Own Spring Glow-Up

If you’ve been meaning to refresh your beauty routine or finally replace a few favorites, the Walmart Beauty Event is a good place to start. For this sale, Walmart has pulled together a mix of fragrance, hair care, and styling tools for some discounts you won't want to miss. That means whether you want something practical or a little more indulgent to help you appreciate the skin you're in, you'll find it at Walmart right now, with more deals going from March 10 through March 19.

We've chosen a few picks to get you started so you can get to filling your cart with all the same faves we recommend. If you're looking to get to work on your spring glow-up or you just want to indulge in some self-care, these are all excellent products to pick up.

This multi-styler gives you the appeal of Dyson’s signature styling tool at a lower price since it's been restored, but it'll still get the job done. You'l just be saving a ton of money while you're at it. You can handle multiple hairstyles with it, and it’s especially appealing for people who want versatility in one device, since it’s designed to dry, smooth, and style without needing a drawer full of separate tools.

This is a fresh, feminine, and dainty perfume that's totally wearable for everyday situations. Perfume can feel like a small luxury, but it’s also one of the easiest ways to shift your mood or finish getting ready in a way that feels intentional. If you’re shopping for yourself or need a beauty gift that feels polished without being too complicated, grab this flouncy floral from Coach.

The Olaplex Bond Maintenance No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner combo pack is one of the best things you can do to revitalize dull, lifeless hair. This duo is designed to help support smoother, healthier-looking hair while fitting easily into a regular routine. Olaplex is a huge name in the hair space for a reason, after all.