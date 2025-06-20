Logo
Job Hunting Stinks. Let FirstResume Blaze Your Trail With AI

Everything from ATS-optimized resume creation to tailored cover letters and outreach emails land in the right hands to get you hired.

ByMike Fazioli
FirstResume does in minutes what your manual job hunt takes weeks to do.

If you're in the midst of your first one or your 100th, you know a few things about job hunting are unavoidably true. Job hunting is slow, tedious, time-consuming, and ultimately frustrating. Now, however, you can offload many of the truly arduous tasks and find your dream job faster than ever with FirstResume, the AI job-hunting automator. New subscribers can get a lifetime subscription to FirstResume at StackSocial for just $40 — a huge 95% price cut from the suggested price of $899.

FirstResume lifetime subscription | $40 | StackSocial

FirstResume takes away the burden of everything from creating an ATS-optimized resume for your job quest to writing those nervewracking cover letters that can make or break a job applicant's chances. FirstResume also hunts down the best job listings and vacancies for the positions you're striving for, and if you're smartly tailoring your resume for each application, FirstResume can store an unlimited number of versions for you. Once FirstResume scores that interview for you, it's still in your corner, providing AI interview prep and other insights. When your time is precious and your need for a job means speed is of the essence, FirstResume should be your first choice for a truly comprehensive AI-powered job search. It's just $40 for a lifetime subscription right now at StackSocial.

See it now at StackSocial


