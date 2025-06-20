Walmart x StockX Labubu Drop: Get Daily Labubu Releases With Authenticity You Can Trust

Looking to get your hands on a Labubu once and for all? Walmart is the place to go. For eight days straight, Walmart is teaming up with StockX to roll out daily Labubu drops.

The retailer is bringing you small-batch collectibles verified for authenticity by StockX and available at Walmart.com from August 15 through 22. So, it's going on right now and you're going to want to be a part of it. Whether you want a mystery blind box or a color that's already available, you’ll be dealing with genuine product and a limited run that you can get from a store that you can trust.

Every day a new batch goes live, and stock moves fast. There are multi-pack sealed cases, individual blind boxes, and pre-revealed keychains, so there’s something for people who love the surprise of opening a sealed blind box and for those who’d rather know exactly what they’re getting.

StockX handles verification, so you’re not left guessing whether a figure is legit. All you have to do to stay abreast of what's happening with the drops is sign into your Walmart account, save your payment info, and turn on notifications so you don’t miss the exact drop times. Expect some of them to sell out within minutes, especially rare variants.

The Labubu drops run for one week only, and this is your chance to get the Labubu you've been chasing. Don't let it pass you by!