Procrastination can get the best of us. So can those head-slapping "I didn't get anything for..." moments. Thankfully there's still time to find amazing holiday gifts for men, women, and kids at Amazon, and many of them will arrive just in time for you to wrap (quickly) and get under the tree. That special someone will love these 13 great last-minute gift ideas, and they won't be able to tell if you ordered it months ago or in a last-second rush.

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slippers Fuzzy slippers are among the best cold-weather gifts, and UGGs are among the very best fuzzy slippers. Made with a suede upper, sheepskin collar, and rubber outsole on the outside, and an exceptionally warm and comfy 17mm sheepskin lining on the inside, the UGG Scuffette II slippers are pure comfort.

LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus Here's a guaranteed win if you're buying for kids 10 and older — the combination of LEGO and Fortnite brings together two of the biggest hits for pre-teens, young teens, and even older kids. The LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus is 954 pieces that come together in amazing detail, and includes 9 minifigures of some of the most popular Fortnite skins.

YouTheFan NFL Spirit Series 3-Piece BBQ Set Even if it's too frigid for outdoor cooking now, this 3-piece set of officially licensed NFL grill tools will get a huge reception now and a ton of use when the grill comes back out of storage. The spatula has your favorite team's logo cut into the blade, and all three pieces have the team name and colors on the handle. The fork and spatula have bottle openers at the end of the handle.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Last year's Stanley cup is this year's Owala FreeSip, a stylish and durable insulated stainless steel water bottle that comes in 4 sizes ranging from 16 to 40 ounces and in a huge array of colors. The FreeSip spout can be popped open for deep swigs or closed for sipping, and it's leakproof. The Owala FreeSip keeps your beverage cold for up to 24 hours, and for this year's trendy buy, the price is right.

Apple AirPods 4 It's not only not too late to score a pair of AirPods and get them into somebody's stocking, you can still get them for under $100. The AirPods 4 have Adaptive Audio and Active Noise Cancellation and an updated design for a more secure and comfortable fit.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (newest model) A fun digital device that doesn't have a screen is something parents and kids can both love, even if for different reasons. This deal on Amazon's latest Echo Dot Kids comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+ for children ages 3-12, which comes with kid-friendly podcasts, audiobooks, music, and more.

Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Pink Floyd's seminal 1975 followup to Dark Side of the Moon is still a hit with music fans ranging in age from Boomers to Gen Z, and there's no better way to celebrate its 50th anniversary than with this vinyl boxed set with 8 discs totaling nearly 10 hours of music and tons of great collectible extras.

MEATER SE Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Real-time cooking updates delivered straight to your smartphone are just the beginning of the great features of the MEATER SE Bluetooth thermometer. You can monitor your meat's inner temperature from up to 165 feet away without opening the grill lid or oven door, and the app comes with guided recipes and cooking tips.

Bits and Pieces Jigsaw Puzzle Board Jigsaw puzzle fans need two things to complete their fun and engrossing work: a reliable flat surface, and a place to stash the pieces so they don't get lost or stolen by toddlers or cats. (No, really.) This awesome table with multiple storage drawers comes in standard 22-by-30 inch size (1,000 pieces) or jumbo 35-by-26 inch (1,500 pieces).

Play-Doh 10-Pack Case of Assorted Colors If you're in a pinch for a guaranteed hit with parents and kids of all ages, there's no more reliable go-to than Play-Doh. A 10-pack of the legendary colorful modeling clay is less than $10, and the hours and days of fun it will provide are priceless. It's great fun for kids and nostalgia for you. (Smell it. Go ahead, you know you want to.)

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB (newest model) Many of Amazon's best deals for the holidays come straight from the source — their own huge array of electronic devices. One of the best deals of the year has been the big price break you can still find on the Kindle Colorsoft, which comes with a variety of bundle options, from 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited to a premium leather cover.

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream We'll be honest — we originally heard Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and assumed it was for, well, your bum. But this nourishing cream with its great gourmand Cheirosa 62 fragrance tightens, smooths, and hydrates your skin anywhere you use it. (Including your bum.)

Amazon Gift Card We get it, sometimes you're absolutely, positively stumped about what to get somebody. Consider the Amazon Gift Card a "break in case of impossible gift recipient" emergency buy. They're available in digital form, but we like the physical card that Amazon sends in an attractive gift box suitable for wrapping or slipping into a stocking.