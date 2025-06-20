Race To Macy's For 14% Off The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to grab the newest Nintendo console, your patience is about to pay off in a big way. Macy’s is currently running a limited-time special on the Nintendo Switch 2 Console Mario Kart World Bundle, slashing the price down to just $499.00 (originally $579.99). This 14% discount is a rare find for Nintendo’s latest powerhouse, making it the ideal time to grab the next-gen hardware without the full-price sting.

The Switch 2 is a massive leap forward, boasting a gorgeous 7.9-inch 1080p HDR touchscreen that makes your favorite kingdoms look more vibrant than ever. When you’re ready for the big screen, the upgraded dock supports up to 4K resolution and 120 fps, ensuring your gameplay is as smooth as it is sharp. Plus, this bundle includes the massive new Mario Kart World, where the racetracks are all part of one seamless, open world—perfect for putting those new magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers to the test.

With 256GB of internal storage and built-in "GameChat" features for video and voice calls with friends, the Switch 2 is built for the modern gamer. Macy's is also offering free shipping on this deal, though you’ll want to act fast, this "Limited-Time Special" is already seeing high demand. Whether you're upgrading from the original Switch or diving into the Nintendo ecosystem for the first time, this bundle delivers the ultimate "all-in-one" experience at a price that’s hard to beat