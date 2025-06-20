Give Yourself an Upgrade with 25% Off the Google Pixel 10

If you’ve been waiting for a sign from the universe to finally retire that phone with the cracked screen and a battery life that lasts exactly one trip to the grocery store, this is it. The Google Pixel 10 has officially landed at Woot, and because the folks there love a good deal as much as we love "accidentally" spending three hours on TikTok, they’ve slashed the price by 25%. We’re talking about a flagship phone that’s so new the "new car smell" hasn't even faded yet, now at a price that won’t make your bank account stage a formal protest.

Under the hood, this pocket-sized genius is packing the Google Tensor G5 chip, which is tech-speak for "this thing is fast enough to make your current phone look like it’s running on a hamster wheel." It’s also loaded with Gemini, Google’s built-in AI assistant that can help you draft emails, plan a vacation, or finally figure out what to cook with that lonely head of cabbage in your fridge. Add in a triple rear camera system featuring a 5x telephoto lens (for those high-quality dog photos we know you’re taking) and a 3,000-nit Actua display that’s bright enough to be seen from space—or at least during a sunny day at the park—and you’ve got a winner. Snag it before the deal disappears, or you'll be stuck explaining to your friends why your selfies still look like they were taken with a potato.