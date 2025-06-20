Logo
Kohl’s Has Stocking Stuffers, Cozy Gifts, and Big Ticket Favorites Ready for the Holidays

Santa's little helpers are working overtime at Kohl's this holiday season. Score some of the best deals on cozy home upgrades, thoughtful self care tools, and more.

Kohl’s has a wide mix of holiday friendly finds right now, and it is a great place to look if you want gifts that feel thoughtful without stretching your budget. You can browse smaller stocking stuffers, pick up something practical for the kitchen, or splurge on a standout item that feels special to unwrap. This is a helpful collection if you are trying to check off different people on your list at once. There are plenty of choices for kids, adults, and anyone who enjoys useful gifts that fit into daily routines.

Head over to Kohl’s to explore stocking stuffers, under $50 picks, and bigger gifts like the Ring doorbell, KitchenAid stand mixer, and UGG Sherpa throw blanket. Prices vary across each category and many items are discounted, so it is a good moment to shop.

The stocking stuffer section has a wide variety of small items that work well for coworkers, family members, or friends. You can find beauty products, toys, mini gadgets, and simple treats that slip easily into a stocking. It is a quick way to add something personal without having to hunt around multiple stores.

Ring Battery Doorbell | $50 | Kohl's

For something a little more substantial, the Ring doorbell is a popular pick for anyone who wants to keep an eye on deliveries or see who is at the door from their phone. It's simple to set up and adds convenience without requiring a complicated installation.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer | $350 | Kohl's

The KitchenAid stand mixer is another standout gift since it lasts for years and helps with baking, cooking, and everyday meal prep. It is a staple that becomes a workhorse in any kitchen.

Koolaburra by UGG Wiona Melange Sherpa Throw | $27 | Kohl's

If you want something cozy, the UGG Sherpa throw blanket is soft and warm, making it a good choice for movie nights or adding comfort to a couch or bed.

Kohl’s has something for every price range and plenty of options that make holiday gifting easier. Be sure to snag the deals you're looking for, because they won't last forever.

See Deals at Kohl's


