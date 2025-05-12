Survey the Land With This 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners – 50% Off!

Have you ever wanted a drone to fly around and do tricks with? They’re kind of expensive, so it’s understandable if you just never did – what if you end up crashing on your first run? It’s the same mindset that you might have when flying remote control helicopters or playing with remote control cars. Luckily, there are units that are made specifically for beginners that you can play with – and they’re much cheaper! Right now, you can get a 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners for just $60 at StackSocial. That’s a whopping 50% off its normal price of $120, and an absolutely fantastic deal if you ask us – especially as it has intelligent obstacle avoidance to help keep you from crashing!

4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners | $60 | StackSocial

This drone comes with a front HD 4K camera that can support a remote 90-degree control angle and a bottom camera with a 120-degree wide angle. It also uses optical flow positioning to make sure the drone can hover in one place while you need to capture a photo. Start it and stop it with just one key, and even use gestures to control it while advising it when and where to take photos. It has tons of bells and whistle that make it a great choice for just about anyone looking to get into using drones or just drone photography. Make sure to grab yours now that it’s on sale for just $60!