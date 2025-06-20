Tell me if this is you. You're out hanging out with your friends. Something incredible just happened. Something so crazy, you immediately go pull out your phone to take a pic—capturing the moment forever. But uh-oh. Your storage is full. No worries, you'll just delete an old photo from your camera roll and then snap the pic. Hmm, no good. Storage is still full, it says. You delete several more and try to take the new one. Still full. What the heck! And then... the moment has passed. Never captured, never to be remembered. Like tears in rain.

Having storage issues on your phone sucks. Though you can avoid these sorts of problems with a portable USB-C SSD. The iKlips S is super small. It can plug right into the bottom of your phone and then grant you a whole extra 256GB of storage. It's a marvel of performance, able to handle high-res ProRes videos from your iPhone 15/16. It's plug and play across iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Even cooler, the iKlips S nano SSD is protected with biometric security. Along the bottom of the SSD is a fingerprint scanner so you can protect the data you have stored on it.

For a limited time, StackSocial has the iKlips S USB-C Nano Touch Fingerprint 256GB Portable SSD going for $10 off. Get it for just $80 before it goes back up.