If you need a simple, no-fuss laptop for class, browsing, or streaming, this deal is exactly the kind of find that takes the pressure off. The Asus Chromebook C523 refurbished 15.6-inch touchscreen is down to $120 from $229 at StackSocial, which is nearly half off. For anyone who wants a big, easy-to-use screen and the convenience of Chrome OS without spending much, this hits the sweet spot.

The C523 is not trying to be a powerhouse, and that is part of its appeal. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, it’s built for browsing, video calls, email, and cloud-first workflows. The 15.6-inch touchscreen gives you extra real estate for split-screen tabs and makes scrolling or tapping through apps feel natural. It’s a good step up from a small 11-inch netbook if you like a larger display for notes, spreadsheets, or watching lectures.

Because it’s a Chromebook, it boots quickly, gets automatic security updates, and leans on Google’s apps and web services instead of bulky local software. That keeps things snappy even on modest hardware and makes this a solid option for students, remote workers who mostly use Google Docs, or anyone who wants a reliable second machine for travel and casual use.

So let's recap. For $120 you’re getting a budget daily driver laptop. That's under $200 for a laptop. Crazy, right? If you spend most of your time in a browser, need a dependable machine for class, or want a comfortable screen for streaming, this Chromebook is a very sensible pick. So be sure to snatch yours up while you can!