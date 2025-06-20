Samsung's latest foldable smartphone is releasing later this week on July 25. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is a beauty to behold. And right now, if you pre-order from Amazon, you'll get a bonus gift card to the online retail giant with a value of $200.

Samsung's newest smartphone features an edge-to-edge cover screen. You can do even more while your phone stays shut than on the previous model. Customize the cover screen with apps, widgets, and shortcuts for easy on-the-go access.

The phone features three stunning cameras, including a high-res 50MP wide main camera with 2X optical quality zoom. It can capture images with crisp detail and vivid color like never before.

Go handsfree when taking selfies as FlexCam allows you to open the phone just part way so it can stand on its own. It can intelligently frame and shoot you and anyone else in the photo.

Preorder in blue shadow, coral red, or jet black today for just $1,100 and receive a free $200 Amazon gift card. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is set to release July 25.