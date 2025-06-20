Logo
Tech

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Comes With a $200 Amazon Gift Card

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7—set to release July 25—and receive a $200 gift card for free at Amazon.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Samsung's latest foldable smartphone is releasing later this week on July 25. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is a beauty to behold. And right now, if you pre-order from Amazon, you'll get a bonus gift card to the online retail giant with a value of $200.

Suggested Reading

Enjoy 30% off Your First Order of Kind Oasis THC &amp; CBD Gummies &amp; Seltzers
Play Hard, See Clear With 50% Off Lenses for Sports Glasses at GlassesUSA.com
Best Deals of the Day: MacBook Pro, Samsung, Everlane, JLab, Lazarus Naturals & More

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 | Pre-order | Free $200 Gift Card | Amazon

Related Content

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Comes With a $200 Amazon Gift Card
The Calendar Watch Has Your Schedule Inked In

Samsung's newest smartphone features an edge-to-edge cover screen. You can do even more while your phone stays shut than on the previous model. Customize the cover screen with apps, widgets, and shortcuts for easy on-the-go access.

The phone features three stunning cameras, including a high-res 50MP wide main camera with 2X optical quality zoom. It can capture images with crisp detail and vivid color like never before.

Go handsfree when taking selfies as FlexCam allows you to open the phone just part way so it can stand on its own. It can intelligently frame and shoot you and anyone else in the photo.

Preorder in blue shadow, coral red, or jet black today for just $1,100 and receive a free $200 Amazon gift card. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is set to release July 25.

Pre-order for $1,100 at Amazon


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!