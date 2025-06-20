If you've been holding off on upgrading your living room TV, this deal is the perfect excuse to finally pull the trigger. Right now, Target is offering this 65-inch Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV with HDR for just $280.

Westinghouse might not be the flashiest name in the TV space, but this model covers the essentials really well. It features a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support for better contrast and color, and a built-in Roku interface, giving you easy access to all your favorite streaming platforms right out of the box.

The 65-inch screen is big enough to make movies feel more cinematic and sports more immersive, but it's still compact enough to fit comfortably in most living rooms or dens. It’s also a solid pick for anyone setting up a dorm lounge or looking to outfit a guest room with something sharp and easy to use.

At just $280, you're getting a full-featured smart TV with a crisp display and reliable performance for everyday viewing.

You'll probably be spending a lot of time indoors soon as the weather gets cooler, and this Westinghouse TV is a great bang-for-your-buck pick that you'll be glad you picked up.