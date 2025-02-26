Make Those Teeth Sparkle With Up to 47% Off at Autobrush

Could your toothbrush use an upgrade? Is it getting your teeth as clean as it could? If you’re not so sure it’s doing everything for your oral health, it might be time to switch over to the Autobrush - the world’s only ADA-accepted U-shaped toothbrush. It might look like a whitening tray at first glance, but it’s a brush that can get you a dentist-quality clean in just 30 seconds. And you can get one on sale right now if you’re ready to make the change. For a limited time, you can save up to 47% on Autobrush electric toothbrush bundles for both kids and adults during the Autobrush Spring Sale.

Up to 47% Off Autobrush| Autobrush

But it doesn’t just look cool, it actually does perform. In fact, the Autobrush has been proven to remove up to 82% more plaque and reduce gingivitis by 45% compared to regular brushing. Its U-shape lets itclean all surfaces of your teeth at once, so you get up to 5.1X better cleaning performance in less time. And for kids, there are bundles with designs including dinosaurs, butterflies, and lions as well as brushing music. Adult bundles have multiple cleaning modes and LED lights for a personalized brushing experience, too. Each bundle includes the electric toothbrush handle, brush heads, toothpaste and accessories. So if you’re looking to make a change, go ahead and do so now while you can save a chunk of change. You’ll be glad you didn’t wait.