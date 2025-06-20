Logo
Celebrate CBD Day With 35% Off Sitewide at Sunday Scaries

Use the code CBDDAY35 at checkout through Aug. 11 and score all-natural relief for stress, sleep issues, and more.

ByMike Fazioli
It's CBD Day at Sunday Scaries, and they're celebrating with 35% off sitewide through Aug. 11.

We must confess we weren't aware that CBD Day was a thing, but it's today, and Sunday Scaries is celebrating. Join the party by swinging by their site and using the code CBDDAY35 at checkout to score 35% off sitewide. For the unfamiliar, Sunday Scaries is the best source for award-winning CBD and THC wellness products in gummy and oil form, with a full range of potencies and uses.

CBD Day Sale | 35% Off Sitewide | Sunday Scaries | Code: CBDDAY35

This Sunday Scaries sale lasts through the weekend, and while it's in celebration of CBD Day, it's not limited to just CBD products. There are also THC gummies in doses ranging from 1mg to powerful 10mg, oils, bundles, and even CBD dog treats. There are Sunday Scaries products for stress relief, focus boost, sleep aid, mood lift, and plain ol' euphoria. Use the code CBDDAY35 at checkout now through the weekend and everything on the site is 35% off.

CBD Day Sale at Sunday Scaries


