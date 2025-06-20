The week between Christmas and New Year's is the closest we’ll get to living in those liminal space memes. Forced indoors because of the cold with family you only see this time of year - it’s a special test in patience and social skills.

Because what, exactly, are you supposed to do when all the festivities come to an end? There's no school or work for many of us, but there's plenty of time to spend with your in-laws. That begs the question: what are you supposed to do with your time during these days?

We've got your back with plenty of suggestions. Avoid the dreaded “I don’t know, what do you want to do?” conversation with these interesting games, activities, and more to keep you occupied all week long. And yes, there's a little something for everyone on this list.

Board Games Board games are an easy win when you want something social without a lot of setup. They work just as well for family gatherings as they do for smaller groups who want to stay engaged without staring at a screen.

Hues and Clues | Amazon, Target

Hues and Clues is a colorful party game that gets everyone talking. Players give clues using colors instead of words, which leads to a lot of creative thinking and funny interpretations. It's easy to learn and great for mixed age groups.

Wingspan | Amazon, Target

Wingspan is a beautifully designed strategy game that's relaxing without being boring. It focuses on collecting birds and building habitats, which makes it perfect or quieter evenings when you don't want to play something too intense.

Phase 10 | Amazon, Target

Phase 10 is a classic card game that works well for casual play. It's competitive enough to keep things interesting but simple enough that anyone can jump in, even if they have not played before.

Video Games Video games are perfect for filling shorter stretches of time or keeping a group entertained without needing to commit to a long session. And there are tons to choose from, no matter what kind you're interested in playing.

LEGO Party! | Loaded, GameStop

LEGO Party! brings lighthearted fun with that trademark LEGO humor. This is a great one for couch play and works well for both kids and adults.

Jackbox Party Pack | Loaded, Humble Bundle

Jackbox Loaded is ideal for groups who want quick laughs. These party games only need one screen, and everyone else can play along using their phones. It is perfect for those nights when you want interaction without complex controls.

Arts and Crafts Creative activities are a great way to unwind and give your hands something to do while chatting or listening to music. Whether you're piecing together a puzzle, coloring a picture, or creating art, there's a lot of fun to be had when you make things.

Magic Puzzle Company: The Awakened Artifacts Jigsaw Puzzle | Target

Puzzles from Magic Puzzle Company add a fun twist to traditional puzzling with unexpected designs and surprises built into the final image.

Laurence King 299 Dogs (And a Cat) Cluster Puzzle | Amazon

299 Dogs and One Cat is a detailed puzzle that's charming and challenging in a low stress way. It's perfect for spreading out on a table and coming back to throughout the week.

Bob Ross Coloring Book | Amazon

Crayola Dual Tip Markers | Amazon

Color by Numbers and coloring books are ideal for quiet afternoons. The Bob Ross Coloring Book adds a calming, nostalgic touch, while these Crayola Dual Tip Markers give you flexibility and vibrant color so you can make your pictures look the best they possibly can.

Start a New Hobby The slow days after Christmas are a great time to try something new without pressure. You can see if you enjoy doing some new activities you may never have tried before. Journaling is one you can try without spending too much money.

Moleskine Notebook | Amazon

Gel Pen Set | Amazon

Journaling is an easy habit to start when things are quiet. A Moleskine notebook paired with a gel pen set makes writing feel intentional and enjoyable, whether you're planning goals or just getting your thoughts out.

Home Workouts Adjustable Dumbbell Set | Amazon

Yoga Mat | Amazon

If cabin fever starts to set in, some movement can help reset the day.An adjustable dumbbell set makes it easy to fit strength training into your routine without leaving the house. A yoga mat is perfect for stretching, yoga, or short bodyweight workouts.

Reading Reading may seem like a no-brainer when you have more time on your hands, but if you hadn't thought about it, now's the time to get into more books.

Kindle Unlimited Subscription | Amazon

A Kindle Unlimited subscription gives you access to a huge library of books without needing to pick just one. It's perfect for long afternoons or winding down at night. Plus, it'll end up saving you a lot of money.

Pamper Yourself



Self care goes a long way during the post-holiday slowdown.

Shower Steamers | Amazon

Face Masks | Amazon

Shower steamers and face masks are simple ways to relax without committing to a full spa day. What better time to get in some self-care time than this time between the holidays and the new year?