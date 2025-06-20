Don't Miss These Steals From the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Looking to stock up on your favorite beauty products? Maybe you need to top up your dry shampoo or perhaps you want to try a new BB cream. Whatever you're looking for, you're bound to find it at Ulta Beauty during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Each day, you'll find a variety of new deals to grab, with a variety of items to choose from: makeup, skincare, hair care, accessories, and more.

We'll continue to update this list as each set of deals goes live each day, since each item is only available for a limited time. Don't miss your chance to save big on some of the Ulta Beauty items you already add to your cart on a regular basis. Find today's picks below.

This smart hair dryer can adjust heat and airflow automatically based on your hair texture. It comes with a special attachment for faster drying and better damage protection as well as a display with a built-in memory so it can remember your settings.

This hybrid lip gloss and lip oil is created with natural oils with a bit of tint for kissable, hydrated lips. It also happens to taste good, and it's infused with both sunflower and jojoba seed oils to condition your lips every time you use it.

Dealing with angry skin? Need a reset? This jelly mist is perfect for calming down redness and irritation while reducing general stressed across your skin. It's still safe to use without disturbing your skin barrier, and it contains goat milk, heartleaf, and magnesium complex for its calming effect.

If you're in need of a gentle exfoliant, this peeling gel can help you show off a smoother and fresher complexion. It can roll, lift, and peel off surface impurities while it unclogs pores. With pineapple and pomegranate enzymes, cellulose, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, it's also filled with good-for-you ingredients.

Want to make your makeup last and last? Spritz on this setting spray after you finish your makeup. It'll keep your look in place for 16 hours, all while blurring pores, minimizing blemishes, and absorbing oil. If you need your makeup to stay, you'l want to pick up a bottle of this.

This creamy scrub has 10% AHA to exfoliate skin and get rid of the dry, rough bumps that you have with strawberry skin. Wash it away and you'll see healthier, clearer skin left in its place. Use it regularly and you can potentially banish strawberry skin and t0ugh skin on the back of your arms as well.

This cordless trimmer is perfect for grooming on the face and otherwise. It has a 4-hour rechargeable battery and it's super lightweight, made out of plastic. It has a tool-free Bevel Dial and can trim mustaches and more.

Need to revitalize your skin? This serum helps to smooth, firm, and illuminate with an advanced formula that can help counteract the effects of collagen loss. All you have to worry about is your glow-up with firmer, smoother, and brighter skin.

Make every day a great hair day with this small, lightweight, and compact ionic multi-styler. It comes with five different attachments for salon-perfect looks straight from home. Plus, it comes with an adjustable drying attachment so you have three options of airflow for different finishes.

This protein-rich spray is all about adding texture to your hair, with added volume and shine. It uses sea salt to make sure your hair has some oomph to it so it looks like you spent all day at the beach without having actually gone there.

This foundation is more than just makeup. It's actually skincare. It has skin-healthy ingredients to help you look your best, all while delivering long-wear, medium to full coverage. It comes in a variety of shades, hydrates your skin without clogging your pores, and is transfer-resistant.

Remove the day's makeup and dirt with this gentle cleansing balm. It can remove up to 99% of your foundation, sunscreen, mascara, and more with a few swipes. When you've removed everything, your skin will be left feeling moisturized and fresh.

This rose-scented perfume has notes of strawberry, fresh laundry, ambrette seeds, white moss, and saffron for a lush fragrance. It's a romantic scent that's totally wearable no matter where you go.

Give your skin a boost of anti-aging assistance with this night cream. It uses three types of retinol to help fight fine lines and wrinkles while also hydrating and revitalizing your skin. It's also packed with niacinamide and dipeptide for healthier-looking and firmer skin.

Don't want to get lash extensions or wear falsies? This mascara can do the trick for you. It adds 5mm-long fibres that look like falsies so you can strut your stuff in style, almost like extensions that you can just wash off when you're ready. Easy and super affordable!

Tired of thick, goopy sunscreen? This fine, fast-drying non-aerosol mist offers SPF 50 while giving your skin a sparkly, glowing finish. It smells like guava, and it's filled with plenty of good-for-you ingredients so your skin can look its best while staying protected from the sun.

Make your lashes pop with this mascara. It coats every lash in a formula that lifts while giving length and fanned out volume, all the while avoiding giving you clumpy lashes. Falsies who?

Buld complete eye looks with these 12 shades, ranging from taupes and tans to dark browns, golds, and peachy pink looks. They're blendable, packed with pigment, and come with metallics, mattes, and more.

This antioxidant-packed cream is the perfect thing for your skin if it needs additional moisture. It can keep your skin hydrated and healthy, with ingredients to help prevent signs of aging as well.

Make your blowout last longer with this dry shampoo from Drybar. It cleanses dirty hair and absorbs excess oils, with lift at the root for volume. It also avoids depositing buildup and keeps your locks as shiny as possible before your next wash.

Buy at Ulta Beauty Be sure to check back tomorrow for a set of our new favorite deals during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale.