Sliding into the driver’s seat usually starts the same way for me. My phone snaps into the AC vent mount, Google Maps launches, and the route appears—even if I’m heading somewhere familiar. Real-time traffic and a constantly updating ETA make every trip easier to manage. Add a playlist from Spotify, and the battery percentage begins slipping faster than expected.

A dependable car charger keeps that routine going. One option drawing attention is a triple-port charger from Anker, currently discounted by 30%. The price drops from $54 to $38 for a limited time, saving $16 on a practical accessory.

Compatibility is a major strength. The adapter includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, supporting a wide range of cables. Devices like the Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Google Pixel 8 connect easily, and up to three devices can charge at once.

Power output reaches a combined 167.5 watts. The main USB-C port delivers up to 100W, strong enough to charge an Apple MacBook Pro (USB-C models) to around 50% in roughly 47 minutes.

The charger stays compact, roughly key-fob sized, with a matte finish that blends into most interiors. A small built-in light helps locate the ports during nighttime drives, while temperature monitoring adjusts power delivery to prevent overheating.