Let This Robot Do the Vacuuming for You—Now 58% off

Adult life sure is a grind. Here we are, dedicating eight or more hours daily to the office, working tirelessly. Tack on another two hours for commuting back and forth. Then squeeze in time to whip up dinner, and for some, even tending to little ones who can’t fend for themselves. Nobody’s going to fault you for skipping the vacuuming for a few weeks. But guess what? You might not have to. This robot vacuum will tackle all that hard work for you, so you can use that precious time either to unwind or tackle the endless list of other chores needing your attention.

iRobot Roomba j8+Vacuum (Open-Box) | 58% off | $250 | StackSocial

This iRobot Roomba j8+ self-emptying robot vacuum is part of an open-box deal at StackSocial. The robot vac normally goes for $599, but right now the deal brings it down to $250. That’s over a 50% discount.

Connect your robot vacuum to your Wi-Fi network and you’ll now have an advanced robot cleaner that you can schedule to operate at various times throughout the week. Schedule it to work while you’re out of the house so you can always come home to a spotless living room.

The vac is capable of self-emptying with its automatic dirt disposal base. It can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt, so maintenance is super easy and seldom a thing you need to worry about.