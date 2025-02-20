About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Beauty & Health

Keep Your Toothbrush Germ-Free with the Bril UV Light Toothbrush Sanitizer

No more gross germs growing on that plastic thing you put over your brush.

By
Brittany Vincent
Keep your toothbrush clean and sanitary.
Keep your toothbrush clean and sanitary.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

Brushing your teeth should be a sanitary affair. You don’t want to put more germs into your mouth than you’re trying to remove, obviously. If you’re putting a gross piece of plastic over your toothbrush, you’re making a prime environment for nastiness. If you want to keep your brush germ-free and sanitary, try the Bril UV Light Toothbrush Sanitizer. It works on a molecular level by destroying germ DNA when you apply it to your brush with 360-degree sterilization by ultraviolet light that can kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. All you have to do is store your brush in the case when you’re done and the Bril will do the rest! And now’s a great time to buy one.

Bril UV Light Toothbrush Sanitizer | $30 | Bril

Right now, you can save some serious cash just by trying it out. Head to Bril to save $5 off one sanitizer for $30, or save more when you buy 2 and get one free, buy 3 and get two free, or buy four and four free. That’s a great deal, especially when you save a little more money the more you buy. But if you want to get one and see how it works out for you, it’s just $30, and you save $5 off normal price. Ready to make sure your toothbrush is clean as a whistle? Grab a Bril UV Light Toothbrush Sanitizer today!

Advertisement