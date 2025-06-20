Macy's Has The JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds For Under $200 Ahead Of Black Friday

If your music taste is as serious as your morning coffee ritual, the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds are here to fuel your sonic obsession, and look good doing it. Packed into a sleek brown shell, these aren’t just any run-of-the-mill earbuds. Their Smart Charging Case features a full touchscreen that lets you skip tracks, adjust volume, toggle noise cancellation modes, or even broadcast your playlist to nearby devices with Auracast, all without touching your phone. The best part? They're under $200 just in time for holiday shopping.

When it comes to performance, these buds are serious overachievers. Thanks to Real-Time True Adaptive Noise Cancellation, you can block out the world (that screaming subway commuter? Silenced.) or let it in gently with ambient mode. They deliver up to 11 hours of playback per charge, and when paired with the case, you get up to 44 hours total (ANC off). Plus, fast charging gives you 3 hours of listening from just 10 minutes plugged in.

On top of that, the Tour Pro 3 delivers a richly layered sound — thanks to a dual-driver setup — with spatial head-tracked audio that makes your playlists feel like more than just “left-right-left-right.” And built for real life, these buds offer IP55 water and dust resistance, so they’re ready to roll whether you're commuting through a drizzle or powering through a dusty workout.