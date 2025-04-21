This Grade-A Refurbished MacBook Pro Is Down to Just $490

Ask yourself, does the next laptop you get yourself really need to be new? Tech from just a few years ago is still rock solid, and you can get it for a significant discount. StackSocial has the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro for a whopping 79% off. That brings the price down to just $490. The MacBook Pro being offered by StackSocial is a refurbished model with a Grade-A rating. This means it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to zero amounts of scuffing.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019) | $490 | StackSocial

This 2019 Apple MacBook Pro has a large 16" screen and packs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD on board. This model also has the touch bar across the top of the keyboard which allows for a ton of versatility in how you use your MacBook. Quick launch your favorite apps, access a catalog of emojis, and more right at your fingertips.