The World's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Have Never Been More Affordable

"World's best" is a lofty claim in any department, but when it's a longtime leading tech giant like Sony making the claim about the noise-cancelling power of their WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones, it's well worth finding out for yourself. There's no better time than now, because the Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless over-ear headphones are on sale for the first time, and you have several outlets getting in on the action that you can choose from.

Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Crutchfield are all offering the Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones for $428, a drop from the $450 price tag that's been in place since these headphones debuted in May. Depending on your shopping brand loyalty and preferences, you can find these amazing noise-cancelling headphones pretty much wherever you like.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise-Cancelling Headphones | $428 | Amazon | Walmart | Target | Crutchfield

Sony already had the "world's best" title more or less cornered for noise-cancelling headphones with their WH-1000XM5 model released in 2022. But this successor version is somehow even better. Extra microphones — now 12 in total — and a faster QN3 processor have taken the noise-cancelling technology to a new level, and the battery life has now reached an incredible 31 hours on a single charge — now no international flight is too long for you to shut out the world. The noise diminishing powers of the WH-1000XM6 headphones are also in place for when you're making or taking a call, as a 6-microphone AI beamforming system brings your voice through external noise and interference loud and clear. Your shopping options for scoring the first-ever deal on the Sony WH-1000XM6 noise-cancelling headphones are manyfold — cash in on this $428 sale at Amazon, Walmart, Target, or Crutchfield now.