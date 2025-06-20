Master the Guitar In Just 30 Days and Save $50 While You Learn

Shredding on the air guitar in your car or the privacy of your own home isn't likely to impress too many people. But even if that's the only guitar you've ever played, you can be playing chords and songs by the Beatles and Eric Clapton after just 30 days of learning on the JustinGuitar app. A lifetime unlimited access plan to this top-rated instructional app that has helped 4.5 million users is a great StackSocial deal for just $250, a 16% markdown from its usual price.

The JustinGuitar app has an amazing 4.9 out of 5 star rating on the App Store and 4.6 out of 5 on Google Play, thanks to its proven track record of teaching absolute beginners how to play the guitar and also helping musicians level up their guitar skills. Your instructor is Justin Sandercoe, one of the world's top guitar teachers whose instructional videos have racked up over 592 million views on YouTube.

Follow Justin's proven teaching methods for 30 days — at your own pace, since you have full access for a lifetime — and you'll rapidly advance from playing two chords on your first day to playing along with songs by top artists on Day 30. Keep at it and by Day 90 you'll be playing advanced chords and most of the 1,500+ songs in Justin's huge library. The one-time fee of $250 while this StackSocial deal is in effect will convert you from air guitar to the real thing in a matter of weeks.