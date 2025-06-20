Looking for a new pair of earbuds? Treat yourself to an upgrade with the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are on sale over at Amazon for under $200. These are some of the best earbuds Google has produced under its Pixel line, so take it from us -- it's more than worth it. This limited-time deal will net you a great way to level up your listening, no matter what you use your earbuds for.

This model was designed to be Google’s most comfortable earbuds yet, with a smaller, lighter build and a twist-to-adjust stabilizer that helps lock them in during workouts or loosen them for all-day wear. That makes them especially appealing if you’ve used earbuds that start to feel uncomfortable after an hour or slide around too much when you’re moving.

They also offer noise cancellation by way of Google’s Tensor A1 chip, which powers twice the active noise cancellation compared with the earlier model. That kind of upgrade matters if you use earbuds in louder environments like planes, trains, offices, or busy coffee shops and want to hear your music or podcasts without turning the volume all the way up.

There's also plenty of other features that make these earbuds feel premium in nature. Conversation Detection automatically pauses your audio and switches to Transparency mode when you start talking, which means you don't have to pull an earbud out every time someone speaks to you.

If you're ready to trade in your old pair of earbuds for a new, upgraded pair that you'll come away loving, don't miss this deal -- especially if you're a Google Pixel phone user.