Dell Is Practically Giving Away This 1TB Laptop for Just $750

This brand-new Dell 14 Plus with 1TB of storage is priced to move, just in time for Back to School shoppers.

Great deals are all about good timing, and Dell's mastered that with this new one that's just dropped. The Dell 14 Plus laptop with a full terabyte of built-in storage is at its all-time low price of $750, just in time for Back to School shopping. This top-rated Windows 11 laptop was priced at $1,200 as recently as January, and never made it lower than $850 even on Prime Day. Since then it's been hovering around the $1000 mark — that is, until now.

This top-shelf Dell laptop comes with all the processing and networking power any student or professional needs, in addition to that huge 1TB built-in storage. The Wi-Fi 7 connection is the absolute peak internet speed available, and likely will be until Wi-Fi 8 is completed sometime around 2028. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor tops out at a blistering 4.8GHz, and it's loaded with all the ports you need, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4 for a full set of external monitor possibilities.

Throw in the insane 22-hour battery life and its ultra-slim design (11% slimmer than the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus) and lightweight body (3.4 lb) make it perfect for carrying from class to class in a backpack, or in a carry-on bag for business travel. It may be the best $750 laptop we've seen, but the price isn't likely to last long — head to Dell now and grab the Dell 14 Plus laptop at this crazy sale price while you can.