If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your wristwear, now’s the time to act. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is up for grabs with a solid deal at Amazon that makes it even more tempting to add to your everyday setup. Whether you’re already in the Android ecosystem or looking to level up your health and productivity tracking, the Pixel Watch 3 can give you a smart experience that can easily replace both your fitness tracker and traditional timepiece. And if you're coming from iPhone with an Apple Watch, it can even give that behemoth a run for its money.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel Watch 3 for $270, down from its usual price of $350, making it an excellent buy.

You’ll get continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and tools to help manage stress—all accessible directly on your wrist. And thanks to the improved sensors and software, you’ll get more accurate insights into your health habits, whether you’re aiming to improve your sleep schedule or just trying to stay active during long days.

There’s also built-in GPS, call and text functionality, and support for mobile payments via Google Wallet. The watch is compatible with Android phones only, but if that’s already your go-to platform, you’ll appreciate how well it fits into your digital life. You can customize it with different bands and watch faces, too, so it’s just as easy to dress up as it is to wear at the gym.

If you want a smartwatch that feels polished, thoughtful, and tightly integrated with your phone, this is one worth jumping on early while it's still available.