Take a Lifetime to Learn 41 New Languages With a Subscription to Mondly Premium

Pay for a Mondly Premium subscription just once and it's yours to use for a lifetime.

If you could make one sub-$100 purchase that would give you the ability to learn up to 41 different languages with grammar lessons, real-life situations instead of straight vocabulary translation, all backed by education giant Pearson, would you? Now's your chance, because StackSocial is offering a deal on a lifetime subscription to Mondly Premium for just $90 — a huge 70% discount from its regular retail price of $300. The one-time buy covers all 41 available languages, along with any future languages added or any other updates.

Mondly has over 140 million users worldwide, and it's accessible across iOS, Android, PC, and Mac. The lessons cover all levels of learners from beginner to advanced, and the entire platform is built on Pearson's proven Global Scale of Languages methodology.

All 41 languages available through Mondly Premium, from Afrikaans to Vietnamese, come with audio recorded by professional voice actors for accurate native-speaker pronunciation. Rather than just roll out words in your native language and translate them into a new language, Mondly's lessons are relevant to real-life conversational topics, but they're delivered in bite-sized format so you're able to gradually absorb and increase your fluency in your new language rather than get overwhelmed. This lifetime subscription to a Mondly Premium, one of the leading language instruction apps with over 140 million worldwide users, is a one-time purchase for just $90 at StackSocial.