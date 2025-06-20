Logo
Ready to Save? Don't Miss This 1 Year Costco Gold Membership Plus $20 Digital Costco Shop Card For Just $65

Snag a 1-year membership as well as some free money to spend during your first (or tenth) trip to Costco.

You've probably heard all about everything Costco has to offer: affordable hot dog and Coke combos, pallets of delicious food and pastries, and cheap ways to stock up on everything you need for your home. The only downside? You need a membership to get in. Now you can get one for an affordable price if you act quickly.

StackSocial is selling a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card for $65. That means you’re getting an additional $20 to spend at Costco, essentially, for free! And you can’t beat that.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card | $65 | StackSocial


Costco 1-Year Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital Costco Shop Card | $130 | StackSocial

The 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Costco Shop Card will give you access to a one-stop shop with thousands of brand-name products across a wide area of merchandise that will cover your shopping needs – both online and in-person. And you can save a ton of money. You can also opt for the Costco 1-Year Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $130, which comes with more perks as Costco’s higher membership tier.

If you think it's high past time you grabbed a membership, go ahead and lock in now. This is a real steal for $65 and you'll get more than your money's worth.

