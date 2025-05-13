Learn a New Language for Life With Qlango’s All-Language Subscription for Just $35

Looking to finally stick with your goal of learning a new language? This deal makes it easy and affordable. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Qlango Language Learning for just $34.97, down from its regular $120 price. That’s 70% off for unlimited access to over 55 languages you can learn at your own pace, for life.

Qlango Language Learning | $35 | StackSocial

Qlango combines gamified lessons, translation exercises, sentence-building drills, and smart quizzes into a daily routine that helps you actually retain what you learn. It’s perfect for total beginners or anyone looking to brush up before a trip, job opportunity, or simply for fun.

You can hop between languages as often as you like, no need to lock into one. Choose from popular picks like Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Japanese, or go for something off the beaten path like Croatian, Icelandic, or Turkish. The lessons are bite-sized and intuitive, and the app tracks your progress so you can see how far you’ve come.

With a one-time payment of $34.97, you’ll have access to the entire language catalog for life—on both desktop and mobile. That means no monthly fees, no upsells, and no limits. Just log in and start learning wherever you are.

Whether you’re prepping for travel, trying to keep your brain sharp, or just want to pick up a new skill, this deal makes it easier than ever to learn on your schedule for a fraction of the cost.