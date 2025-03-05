Get Great New Games Every Month for Just $12 With Humble Choice

There are great subscription box services for everything these days, from dog food to robots. But video games? Humble Choice doesn’t come in a box — it’s even better since it comes as instant downloads, and it’s your ticket to a curated selection of great PC games every month, and a portion of your membership supports charity.

Humble Choice | $12 per month | Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle is known for its massive selection of downloadable PC games, and for having raised over a quarter of a billion dollars for charity since 2010. And they are now unveiling their Humble Choice subscription service, where for just $12 per month you get a curated mix of PC games. You can skip any month you like, and you can cancel anytime. On top of that you get a 20% discount in the Humble Bundle online store, which you can use on the hottest new PC game releases. This is a great subscription service for gamers — no boxes necessary!