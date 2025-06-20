Pre-orders are now open for the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The standard model carries a $180 price tag, while the Pro version lands at $250. A limited promotion through Amazon sweetens the launch: customers who pre-order will receive a $20 Amazon gift card bundled with the earbuds.

The gift card arrives as a physical card rather than a digital credit. It may ship separately from the earbuds and must be redeemed manually once it arrives.

Samsung says both models deliver richer, more dynamic sound thanks to redesigned internal components, including wider woofers and tweeters. The earbuds support multi-channel 360 audio and up to 24-bit/96kHz playback when paired with compatible Galaxy phones.

Enhanced active noise cancellation analyzes the shape of a user’s ears to optimize performance. Conversation detection returns from the previous generation, automatically lowering noise cancellation when speech is detected. The Buds 4 Pro introduces siren detection that activates ambient sound.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 are set to release March 11.