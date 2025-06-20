You Can Still Celebrate MAR10 Day With These Deals on Mario Games, Toys, & More

It's Mario's 40th anniversary. Four full decades since the mustachioed plumber first popped up on our screens. He's had a long history, defining the direction of an industry and still remains the unofficial mascot of the medium of video games as a whole.

Nintendo is celebrating Mario's birthday with deals and discounts across his games and toys. We've rounded up some of the best ones across Target, Amazon, and other major retailers. It's especially rare to see Nintendo games go on sale, so now might be the best time to scoop up some Switch games you may have missed out on last gen.

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Super Mario Party Jamboree | $40 The Mario Party series has had its ups and downs, but the Switch generation brought back these games to the high quality of the earlier entries. Tons of great minigames and boards with a lot of intricacies to keep the back-and-forth friendly competition lively among friends. The Switch 2 expansion (sold separately) adds even more minigames and modes that make full use of the Switch 2's mouse controls.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $30 The Mario and Luigi series promises you some light RPG mechanics and lots of laughs. Brothership is the first new entry in nearly a decade and serves as a perfect entry to turn-based strategy games for adults and kids alike.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door | $30 Many folks agree the Paper Mario series peaked with its GameCube entry, so when Nintendo announced it was getting a remake on the Nintendo Switch, folks were over the moon excited. This is the de facto way to experience this beautiful RPG. The series moved away from uniquely designed NPCs and its partner system in the later entries, but that's all in full swing here. Experience one of the best Mario games ever for half price.

See at Target Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $40 This is two games in one. Super Mario 3D World follows a level-by-level design where you and up to three friends try to reach the end of a series of stages with platforming challenges, fun powerups, and collectibles along the way. When ported to the Switch, Nintendo through in and entriely new game built with the same assets and engine in Bowser's Fury. This supplement game takes a more open-world approach to the level design and was critically acclaimed at release. It may be indicative of where the next mainlined 3D Mario game will go in its design, but only time will tell.

Luigi's Mansion 3 | $40 Mario shouldn't get all the love today. One of the best titles on the Nintendo Switch is still the third entry in the Luigi's Mansion series. Mario, Peach, and some of their Toad pals have gone missing after the whole Mario crew is invited to stay over at a luxurious hotel that is secretly operated by ghouls and ghosts. Now it's up to Luigi to rescue them. This game also just looks stunning. Some of the best animations seen in a Mario title ever, and that goes both for the cutscenes and in-game moments.

LEGO Super Mario Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi | $104 Mario riding Yoshi, as they appeared in Super Mario World on the SNES, are brought to life in LEGO form. These pixel-based LEGO sets look so freaking cool. And this is more than just a display. Turn the handle to make Yoshi run and turn the dial behind his head to have his tongue pop in and out.

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant | $42 Some of LEGO's most popular sets these days are those from the botanical collection, which depict bouquets of various flowers in LEGO form. Well, this is kind of just the Mario version of that. The 540-piece Piranha plant comes in a buildable pipe and even includes two coins.