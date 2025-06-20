Photography is one of the most gratifying hobbies to get into. It's just a shame it can be so freaking expensive. And it's not just the cameras. You need lenses, storage, cases, and any number of extra accessories to make it all possible. Sure, you start small, but as you get more and more into it, you'll find reasons to expand your arsenal of equipment.

Luckily, B&H Photo is here to make your life easier and keep your wallet thick. The site has a ton of deals across a wide range of photography and videography equipment with savings in the hundreds.

Just to go through a few of what B&H Photo has queued up in the Deal Zone, you can get yourself a Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera for a solid $300 off. A Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera is going for a crazy $800 off.

Outside of the cameras themselves, they have a bunch of options for storing your photos and videos after shooting. The Samsung 1TB T7 SSD has come down from $170 to just $110, saving you $60. The site even has an M5 Apple MacBook Pro going for $150 off for the time being, so you can edit your pics and footage to perfection.