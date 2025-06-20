Just this week, Samsung pulled back the curtain on its latest devices during its annual Unpacked event, introducing updates across audio and mobile. The company refreshed its earbuds lineup with the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and officially debuted the 2026 flagship phone family: the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. All three smartphones are now available for pre-order through major retailers, though if you go through Amazon, you can receive a $200 gift card with your order.

The Galaxy S26 lineup closely mirrors last year’s models. Battery capacity remains unchanged, storage tiers are familiar, and the processor platform carries over. Most configurations of the S26 Ultra ship with 12GB of RAM, matching its predecessor. Buyers who opt for the new 1TB storage variant, however, will see memory increase to 16GB—an upgrade tier that was not offered on the previous Ultra model.

The defining addition arrives in the form of Samsung’s new Privacy Display feature, available exclusively on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Built directly into the display at the pixel level, the system functions as an integrated privacy filter, limiting off-angle viewing to help shield sensitive information. Because the feature operates within the software layer, users can toggle it on or off at any time or automate it to activate for specific apps.

The new phones in the Galaxy S26 lineup are set to release March 11.